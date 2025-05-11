Rakhee to Nirupa Roy, 5 actresses who portrayed motherhood in multiple films | Mother's Day Special You will get to see many memorable mothers' characters in Bollywood films time to time. Let's have a look at actresses who played mothers' roles in multiple films.

New Delhi:

The role of a mother is the most important in everyone's life. Several Bollywood actresses have brought such iconic mothers' characters to the screen. Some actresses have played the role of a mother in not one but many films. Today, on the occasion of Mother's Day 2025, let's know about those actresses who have played the role of a mother the most in their careers.

Nirupa Roy

'Mere paas maa hai', the mother for whom this dialogue from Amitabh Bachchan-Shashi Kapoor's film 'Deewar' was spoken is none other than actress Nirupa Roy. It is impossible to talk about mothers in Hindi films and not mention Nirupa Roy. She has played the role of a mother in many memorable films like Deewar, Do Bigha Zameen, Amar Akbar Anthony, Suhaag, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Mard. In her career, Roy has played the role of the mother of many stars, from Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor to Dharmendra and Dev Anand. It is said that Nirupa Roy has played the role of a mother in about 200 films in her career. That is why she is called the mother of Bollywood.

Durga Khote

You must remember the role of Dilip Kumar's character, Salim's mother, in the historical film 'Mughal-e-Azam'. This character was played by actress Durga Khote. In her career spanning nearly five decades, Durga Khote has played the role of a mother in most films. She has played the role of a mother to Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. She has played the role of a mother in films like 'Namak Haram', 'Gopi', 'Insaniyat', 'Karz', 'Daulat Ke Dushman' and 'Mughal-e-Azam'.

Lalita Pawar

A mother has many forms. Sometimes she is full of affection, and sometimes she is strict. Lalita Pawar became more famous in Bollywood as a different kind of mother. After working in more than 700 films in her seven-decade-long career, Lalita Pawar gained fame from the roles of a cruel mother-in-law and mother. She has played memorable motherly roles in many films like 'Anarkali', 'Parvarish', 'Anari', 'Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai' and 'Dushman'.

Rakhee

She portrayed powerful characters as an elderly mother or a woman of principles in popular movies in the late 1980s, early 1990s, and early 2000s, including Ram Lakhan (1989), Anari (1993), Khalnayak (1993), Baazigar (1993), Karan Arjun (1995), Border (1997), Soldier (1998), and Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love (2001).

Dina Pathak

Dina Pathak has played many memorable mother roles in Bollywood. She is known for her mother and aunt roles in Bollywood. Dina Pathak, who has worked in more than 120 films in her career, has played memorable mother roles in many films like 'Golmaal', 'Khubsoorat', 'Bhawani Bhavai', 'Mirch Masala', 'Tamas', 'Ijaazat', 'Bollywood/Hollywood', and 'Pinjar'.

Also Read: 7 Bollywood films that redefined motherhood on the big screen | Mother's Day 2025 Special