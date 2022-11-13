Rakesh Kumar Death: Mr Natwarlal director, who helmed multiple Amitabh Bachchan hits dies; prayer meet today

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NAVEDJAFRI_BOO, MOSESSAPIR Rakesh Kumar with Amitabh Bachchan

Rakesh Kumar Death: After a long battle with cancer, veteran actor and filmmaker Rakesh Kumar breathed his last on November 10 in Mumbai. He is known to give multiple hits with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and is credited for films like Mr Natwarlal, Khoon Pasina, Do Aur Do Paanch and Yaarana among many others. A prayer meeting will be held for him on November 13, in Andheri.

Rakesh Kumar Prayer Meet

A prayer meet will be held in the memory of Rakesh Kumar in Mumbai on Nov 13. A note shared by the filmmaker's family with media reads, “IN LOVING MEMORY OF RAKESH KUMAR, OCTOBER 18, 1941 – NOVEMBER 10, 2022 Please join us for a prayer meet On Sunday, November 13, At Banquet, The Celebration Sports Club, Garden No.5, Lokhandwala, Andheri (W). TIME: 4PM – 5PM With Gratitude, Usha Sharma & Lakshay Kumar, Neha & Karan Sharma (sic).”

Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Rakesh Kumar

Amitabh Bachchan was among many others who paid tribute to the ace filmmaker. Sharing an emotional post for him on his blog, Big B wrote. “But morose is the day… for another colleague has left us and me in particular… Rakesh Sharma , first AD to Prakash Mehra on ZANJEER .. then independent director for other PM (Prakash Mehra, as we often joked with him, as the PM of the country) films… and singularly – Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina, Mr Natwarlal, Yaarana , et al… and such great camaraderie on sets and elsewhere, socially, during events and Holi…”

He added, “One by one they all leave… But some like Rakesh leave an imprint that is hard to remove or forget… his sense of screenplay and direction, writing and execution on the spur of the moment and the fun times on location during Nattu and Yaarana .. his complete faith in his worth… and the ease with which he would grant us the liberty of skipping shootings on the odd day, just to be able to spend time relaxing fooling around and being in the company of uncontrollable laughter and gaiety…”

The actor said, it would be difficult for him to attend the funeral of his frequr=ent collaborator. "A most affable and kind-hearted human, ready to step up to any kind of inconvenience that artists that worked with him, faced! No I shall hesitate to go to his funeral… for I shall not be able to bear the sight of an inert Rakesh! You made many of us prominent with your innovative ideas for story and film, Rakesh, and you shall ever be remembered… (folded hands emojis).”

Don't miss these:

Uunchai Box Office Collection Day 2: Amitabh Bachchan's film sees big jump

Not Shah Rukh Khan but his bodyguard was stopped at Mumbai airport by customs

Latest Entertainment News