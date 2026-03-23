'Don't shoot scenes and post it': Rakesh Bedi requests fans not to reveal Dhurandhar The Revenge spoilers

New Delhi:

The audience is raving over Dhurandhar: The Revenge. For those who haven't watched the film yet, are having a hard time dodging the spoilers of the film on social media. After Aditya Dhar, Rakesh Bedi, who plays politician Jameel Jamali in the film, urged fans not to shoot and post climax sequences on social media.

Rakesh Bedi requests fans not to share Dhurandhar: The Revenge spoilers

Rakesh Bedi posted a video from his car and addressed Dhurandhar fans. He said, "Well friends, I'm proud to be a part of this film Dhurandhar and I must say that Dhurandhar is not only broken, not only shattered but devastated all kinds of records at the box office and also it's penetrated deep into the hearts of the people of India and around the world. It's not only a commercial hit, it is also making an impact on the Indian masses, Indian people who have seen the film and the film is the reactions, the collections are unprecedented, unheard, you know unparalleled, a lot of un-un-un also are attached with this with this film but I have one request to make that please don't shoot the scenes of the film while you're seeing it and post on social media because they are spoilers and especially don't talk or shoot the last scene of the film the climax of the film and put it on social media because that's not right you know that's being a spoilsport."

He added, "Yesterday I met the great sportsman of India Sunil Gavaskar ji and he said Rakesh ji film ki ticket nahi mil rahe hain toh mujhe kuch karke iska koi interzaam kijiye. So I'm trying to arrange some tickets for him. I hope I'm able to but anyway and again I request that please don't shoot the scenes of the film and post on social media. That's not right thing to do. Aapne maze le liye film ke. You have enjoyed. Let the others also enjoy now. Thank you." Watch it here:

What Rakesh Bedi told India TV about Jameel Jamali

During a chat with India TV after the release of Dhurandhar in December 2025, Rakesh Bedi exclusively spoke about stepping back into the role of Jameel Jamali, and hinted that his character will feel very different in the sequel. And so it did. Without giving too much away, he had said, “ All I can say is that I'll be more menacing that what the my character was in part 1,” adding that audiences should be prepared for what’s coming.

He also tried to peel back the layers of Jameel a bit. On the surface, the character may seem conniving and even humorous at times, but there’s a sharper edge underneath. Bedi pointed out that Jameel is far more aggressive than he appears, someone who quietly drives the events unfolding in Lyari. “He pulls the strings and somehow starts it all,” he said.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Also read: Exclusive: Rakesh Bedi teases a 'more menacing' Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar Part 2 | Watch