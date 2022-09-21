Raju Srivastava Last Rites: Mortal remains to be shifted from AIIMS Delhi, family prepares for funeral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava Last Rites: Mortal remains of Raju Srivastava will be taken from AIIMS to Darsarathpuri in Delhi at around 1 PM. It is reported that the last rites of the actor-comedian will be held at Dwarka in Delhi. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the Capital, about six weeks ago and passed away on Wednesday, according to his family. He was 58.

Srivastava was rushed to hospital on August 10 and put on a ventilator after he complained of chest pain and collapsed in his gym.

Born on December 25, 1963, Satya Prakash Srivastava, who later became famous as Raju Srivastava, came from a middle-class family in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

A gifted mimic, the comedy star had his share on initial struggles before attracting notice by mimicking megastar Amitabh Bachchan's iconic baritone voice. That got him invited to stage shows both within and outside India.

He first appeared in small roles in Bollywood films, such as the 1989 Salman Khan-starrer 'Maine Pyaar Kiya', where he essayed the role of Shambhu, a house help. He then appeared in Shah Rukh Khan's defining film 'Baazigar', which was released in 1993.

Srivastava was then seen in films such as 'Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa' (2001), 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon' (2003), 'Big Brother' (2007) and 'Bombay To Goa' (2007), among many others.

