Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian continues to be on ventilator, recovering slowly, says brother

Raju Srivastava Health Update: More than a month after he was admitted to the hospital following a heart attack, the popular comedian-actor continues to be on ventilator, his brother Dipoo Srivastava said on Friday. The family wishes to carry on with Srivastava's treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was hospitalised on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

Dipoo Srivastava, also a comedian, said his elder brother is recovering slowly but continues to be unconscious. "The recovery is slow. He will be fine soon. He is stable and on a ventilator. He is still unconscious. It's been 35 days but doctors are saying they are doing their best. We need all your prayers," Dipoo told PTI.

When asked if the family was planning to shift the comedian to any other hospital in Mumbai, where Srivastava resides, Dipoo said there were no such plans. "He will be treated at AIIMS and we will take him home after he has recovered. We have faith in the doctors," he added. ALSO READ: Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian shows minor improvement, continues to be on ventilator

For the unversed, the 58-year-old has been battling for his life after he suffered a heart attack and collapsed while working out in a gym.

About Raju Srivastava

Srivastava, who has been in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, shot to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005. He has also appeared in supporting roles in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

