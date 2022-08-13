Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's condition hasn't improved, remains critical & on ventilator

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SAMTENKI6547 Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava Health Update: Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava continues to be on ventilator in the intensive care unit of AIIMS here and his condition has not improved, hospital sources said on Friday. The 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday and underwent an angioplasty the same day.

No improvement in Raju Srivastava's health

"Srivastava continues to be critical and on ventilator. His condition has not improved. He has not regained consciousness since he was admitted to the hospital," the source told PTI.

The comedian is being treated by Dr Nitish Naik, professor at the department of cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Raju Srivastava unconscious for past 3 days

Raju Srivastava has not regained consciousness for the past 3 days. Doctors told the news agency that he has suffered brain damage. The 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday and later underwent angioplasty. Reportedly, Srivastava was running on the treadmill when he suffered the cardiac arrest and was rushed to the AIIMS. The comedian was rushed to catheterisation lab for emergency angiography. He was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) twice that day.

Family prays for speedy recovery

On Friday night, Srivastava's family released a statement on his official Instagram page, saying the comedian's condition is "stable".

"Raju Srivastava ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well wishers for continued love and support," the family said in the statement.

The family also requested people to "ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated".

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJU SRIVASTAVARaju Srivastava's family's statement

The comic had a heart attack while exercising at a hotel's gym here.

Shekhar Suman affirmed things are positive

While Raju remains on ventilator support, Shekhar Suman shared some positive news regarding his health on social media. Shekhar tweeted, "Good news ..Raju moved his fingers and shoulders..things looking slightly positive according to the doctors. Your prayers are working. Keep praying (sic)." Shekhar was a judge in the first season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005 where Raju was a contestant.

About Raju Srivastava

Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

He has featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", "Bombay to Goa" (remake) and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He was one of the contestants on "Bigg Boss" season three.

Srivastava is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

