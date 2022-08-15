Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's condition critical, continues to be on life support in ICU

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL_SINGH03199 Raju Srivastava

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava continues to be critical and on life support in the intensive care unit of AIIMS, New Delhi, hospital sources said Monday. Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. The 58-year-old stand-up comic underwent an angioplasty the same day. "His condition remains critical. (There is) no improvement. He continues to be on life support," the source told PTI.

Last Friday, Srivastava's family released a statement on his official Instagram page, saying his condition was "stable" and requested people to "ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated".

The message read, "Dear all Raju Srivatava ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him (sic)."

It was even reported that superstar Amitabh Bachchan wished Raju Srivastava a speedy recovery by sending him a video message in which he said, "It's enough Raju. Rise up Raju, and keep teaching us all to laugh." Although Raju is currently in an unconscious state, Big B's message was played to him on the advice of the doctors who claimed that listening to a loved one's voice can help in faster recovery.

Reportedly, Srivastava was running on the treadmill when he suffered the cardiac arrest and was rushed to the AIIMS. The comedian was rushed to catheterisation lab for emergency angiography. He was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) twice that day.

A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Srivastava catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005. Srivastava has featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

