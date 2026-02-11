Rajpal Yadav in Tihar jail: Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Nawazuddin extend support; bail expected tomorrow After Sonu Sood, several prominent Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have extended a helping hand. This was confirmed by Rajpal Yadav's manager in an interview. The actor's manager also provided an update on his bail.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, embroiled in a cheque bounce case worth Rs 5 crore, surrendered at Delhi's Tihar Jail on February 5. Before surrendering, he gave an emotional statement in court. Rajpal Yadav said, 'Sir, what should I do? I have no money, I don't see any solution. We are all alone here, I have to deal with this problem myself.'

After Rajpal Yadav's statement went viral, Sonu Sood came forward to help him. Now, Bollywood stars from Salman Khan to Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan are proving that the film industry stands with him. In conversation with the Indian Express Rajpal Yadav's manager Bail Goldie made big revelations.

These stars came forward to help Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav's manager Goldie revealed that many prominent figures in the industry have come forward to help. 'Many people have contacted me to help Rajpal Yadav. From Sonu Sood to Salman Khan and Ajay Devgan, everyone has supported him. I just spoke with David Dhawan. Many stars, including Ratan Nain and Varun Dhawan, have come forward to help in this difficult time, for which Rajpal Yadav is very grateful,' the manager said.

Goldie also stated that the entire film industry stands firmly behind Rajpal Yadav. He also stated that everyone has pledged support, but these things don't happen overnight.

Will Rajpal Yadav get bail?

Goldie expressed hope that Rajpal Yadav will be granted bail soon. 'The hearing on his bail will take place tomorrow (February 12). We are just hoping that he gets bail tomorrow. We have already filed the bail application. We will be able to share more details only after tomorrow's hearing,' the manager said.

Rajpal's friend Nawazuddin Siddiqui too expends support

Sources have confirmed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been secretly extending support to his long-time friend Rajpal Yadav in his present time of crisis. According to sources, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been extending support without letting it become known, which is similar to how he has been doing things all this time. Revealing information, it has been disclosed how Nawazuddin Siddiqui had supported his long-time friend Rajpal Yadav financially to the tune of 10 lakh rupees earlier too.

Also Read: Ata Pata Laapata: Here's everything about Rajpal Yadav's film that led to financial strain