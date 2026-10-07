Rajpal Yadav gets final deadline to pay Rs 2 crore, CJI says 'your money is also Ata Pata Laapata'

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed actor Rajpal Yadav to deposit Rs 2 crore towards the amount due to the complainant in the cheque-bounce case by October 13. The court said it would consider his plea challenging the Delhi High Court order after the payment is made.

What happened during Rajpal Yadav's SC hearing?

Yadav was present in court during the hearing and submitted a demand draft of Rs 1.15 crore. The remaining Rs 85 lakh will be paid by October 13 through a buyer of his property, who was also present in court.

The bench, however, took a strict view of Yadav's conduct and warned that his sentence could be enhanced if the court's directions were not followed. The court also said repeated extensions had been granted only to ensure that the complainant received the money.

“Law should not be utilised like this”, the Court remarked.

Supreme Court warns Rajpal Yadav over payment

The court said the purpose of directing the deposit was to secure the amount for the complainant and observed that Yadav's conduct had not satisfied it. His counsel told the court that they had approached the Registry to make the payment, but RTGS was not permissible. Yadav therefore brought a demand draft of Rs 1.15 crore, which the court directed to be deposited with the Registry.

On the remaining Rs 85 lakh, the lawyer said a buyer of Yadav's property was present in court, and the amount would be paid once the transaction was completed. Yadav has sought the cancellation of the Delhi High Court order in the case. He was convicted in seven cheque-bounce cases.

Rajpal Yadav talks about losses from Ata Pata Laapata

During an informal exchange after the order, Yadav spoke about the financial difficulties he faced following his film Ata Pata Laapata. He said the film resulted in losses and that the producers also suffered.

During the hearing, Yadav told the court that he personally suffered a loss of around Rs 17 crore. He said the film was made at a cost of around Rs 22 crore, but he did not earn anything from it. He also said the film could not be released in theatres.

The actor also mentioned larger loss figures during the conversation, saying he had endured losses of around Rs 200-250 crore over the film and that the producers had suffered as well.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) then made a light-hearted remark about the title of the film. “Like your movie, your money is also Ata Pata Laapata, gayab”, the CJI said,

Yadav responded, “Pranam karta hoon,” before speaking about the losses he had suffered.

The CJI advised him to make a good film and entertain audiences. He also joked that some advocates appearing before the Supreme Court were good actors and could be cast in Yadav's films.

Yadav's counsel further told the court that the actor's situation was gradually returning to normal and that he had started getting work again.

What is the cheque-bounce case against Rajpal Yadav?

The case stems from an alleged loan extended to Yadav by Murli Projects Pvt Ltd in 2010 in connection with Ata Pata Laapata. Seven repayment cheques of Rs 1.05 crore each were subsequently dishonoured.

The actor was convicted in seven cheque-bounce cases and has challenged the Delhi High Court order before the Supreme Court. The latest direction requires him to deposit Rs 2 crore before the court considers his plea further.

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Supreme Court comes down hard on Rajpal Yadav over Rs 7.5 crore payment, gives final chance