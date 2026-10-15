Rajpal Yadav deposits Rs 2 crore in cheque bounce case; SC seeks mediation, orders passport release

Rajpal Yadav has received relief in a cheque bounce case after his lawyer informed the Supreme Court that he had deposited Rs 2 crore with the court's registry. The development dates back to the 2012 film, Ata Pata Lapataa, produced by Yadav, which tanked at the box office.

What is SC's latest development on the Rajpal Yadav case?

Taking note of the deposit, the Supreme Court expressed satisfaction and asked both parties to explore a resolution through mediation. The court said it would appoint a mediator and directed both sides to appear before the mediator on a scheduled date.

During the hearing, Rajpal's lawyer also told the court that the actor wanted to travel abroad for professional work. However, his passport is currently seized by the trial court.

The Supreme Court asked the trial court to release Rajpal Yadav's passport, subject to appropriate conditions.

What happened during Rajpal Yadav's Supreme Court hearing on Oct 7?

The Supreme Court had directed actor Rajpal Yadav to deposit Rs 2 crore towards the dues owed to the complainant in a cheque bounce case by October 13. The court said it would consider his plea challenging the Delhi High Court's order after the payment was made.

Rajpal Yadav appeared before the court and submitted a demand draft of Rs 1.15 crore. The remaining Rs 85 lakh was to be paid by October 13 through a buyer of his property, who was also present during the hearing.

The bench took a strict view of the actor's conduct and warned that his sentence could be enhanced if he failed to comply with its directions. The court also observed that repeated extensions had been granted to ensure that the complainant received the money.

"Law should not be utilised like this", the court remarked.

Supreme Court had warned Rajpal Yadav over payment

The court said the direction to deposit the money was intended to secure the amount due to the complainant. It also observed that the actor's conduct had not satisfied it.

Yadav's counsel told the court that they had approached the Registry to make the payment but were informed that payment through RTGS was not permissible. The actor then brought a demand draft of Rs 1.15 crore, which the court directed to be deposited with the Registry.

Regarding the remaining Rs 85 lakh, his lawyer said a buyer of Yadav's property was present in court and that the amount would be paid once the transaction was completed.

Rajpal Yadav has challenged the Delhi High Court's order in the case. He was convicted in seven cheque-bounce cases.

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