Rajpal Yadav announces YouTube channel, promises entertainment for all age groups | Watch

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has been in the news for a check bounce case that has sent him to Tihar jail. However, he has now been granted bail in the case. Meanwhile, the actor has ventured into the digital world. Rajpal Yadav has his own YouTube channel now, and he has expressed his gratitude to his fans for the support.

Rajpal says, 'A new journey, a new beginning'

Rajpal Yadav shared a post on his Instagram account on Saturday, announcing the launch of his new YouTube channel. The actor wrote, 'A new beginning, a new journey. Subscribe to my YouTube channel now.' The actor's channel is named 'Rajpal Naurang Yadav.' While sharing the video, the actor said that viewers will find a variety of content on his official YouTube channel, including vlogs, mini-series, comedy and BTS moments.