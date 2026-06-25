Rajkummar Rao transforms into Ujjwal Nikam for Prahaar, which revisits the Ajmal Kasab trial | Watch teaser

New Delhi:

Rajkummar Rao is stepping into the shoes of one of India's most well-known special public prosecutors in Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, and the newly released teaser offers a compelling glimpse into the courtroom drama.

Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story teaser out

Inspired by the life of Ujjwal Nikam, the film revisits the legal battles that shaped his career. While the veteran prosecutor has handled several high-profile cases over the years, the teaser suggests that the narrative primarily centres on the trial of Ajmal Kasab after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, a case that gripped the nation and became a defining moment in India's legal history.

Packed with tense courtroom exchanges and emotionally charged moments, the teaser positions the film as a gripping legal drama with Rajkummar Rao at its core. The actor appears to have undergone a remarkable transformation for the role, from adopting Nikam's distinctive mannerisms to speaking fluent Marathi with confidence. His restrained performance, coupled with impactful dialogues, leaves a strong impression in the brief preview.

In the comments, the audience wrote, "Rajkumar Rao as Ujwal Nikam", "Dhurandhar gave us the teaser of 26/11 Prahaar will show the battle fought for justice !!", "The last time there was a film called Prahaar, it was an amazing Nana Patekar directorial. I hope this one scores similarly well", "Rajkumar Rao fans assembly here", "Finally it's good to see him back in his Shahid, Citylights form...after back to back mediocre mindless masala films Rajkumar Rao", "The Ultimate Goosebumps This Part", "Rajkummar Rao You Nailed It", "Generational Goosebumps = Rajkumar Rao", and others were posted.

When is Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story releasing?

The film is directed by Avinash Arun, known for acclaimed projects such as Paatal Lok and Three of Us. Going by the teaser, he brings a grounded, realistic approach to the story while balancing the emotional weight of the case with the intensity of the courtroom proceedings.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Tarun Sharma in pivotal roles.

Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story is slated to release in theatres on August 7, 2026.

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