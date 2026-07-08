Rajkummar Rao turns Sourav Ganguly in first look from 'Dada' biopic, recreates shirtless moment from Lord's

New Delhi:

Rajkummar Rao has channelled his inner Sourav Ganguly in the first look from the upcoming biopic, Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story. The poster was released on Wednesday to coincide with Sourav Ganguly's birthday, giving fans their first glimpse of the actor as the former Indian cricket captain.

Rajkummar Rao plays Sourav Ganguly in his biopic

The first look recreates one of the most memorable moments in Indian cricket history. Rajkummar is seen waving his jersey from the Lord's balcony, mirroring Ganguly's iconic celebration after India's unforgettable NatWest Trophy victory over England in 2002.

The image offers a glimpse into the transformation Rajkummar has undergone to step into the shoes of one of India's most celebrated cricketers. Ganguly's shirt-waving celebration remains one of the defining moments of his career and is often remembered as a symbol of the fearless attitude he brought to Indian cricket.

The biopic will trace Ganguly's journey from his early days in cricket to becoming one of India's most successful and influential captains. It aims to showcase the determination, leadership and resilience that helped reshape Indian cricket and inspired a generation of players.

Along with the poster, the makers also announced the film's release date. Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on May 14, 2027. "Happy Birthday our dearest Dada. @souravganguly," wrote Rajkummar Rao while sharing the first look. The cricketer wrote, "The Best Gift Ever! Can’t wait to see you play my cover drive! @rajkummar_rao."

How did fans react to Rajkummar Rao's first look as Sourav Ganguly?

Fans seemed excited after the first look reveal. They dropped comments such as "Hope you are going to be brilliant as Always", "Waiting for this one bro", "All the very best @rajkummar_rao bhaiya", "The jersey in the air wasn't just a celebration—it was the moment Indian cricket stopped asking for respect and started commanding it. Can't wait to witness this iconic chapter on the big screen with the best cast as dada @rajkummar_rao."

However, a section of the internet didn't like the poster. Those disapproving of Rajkummar's first look, wrote, "Not good enough. Chatgpt would have done a better job", "Expected a better output", "Looks like fan made poster", "Bhai sirf 20 minutes huye hain ,hata do abhi time hai", "No hate but bilkul bhi nahi lag raha .. plz work more", "YouTube video ka poster lag ra parody waali".

Who's the director of Sourav Ganguly's biopic?

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series and DBL under the banner of Luv Films. The film will release on May 14, 2027.

Also read: Shahid to Aligarh: A look at 5 underrated movies of Rajkummar Rao