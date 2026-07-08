Rajkummar Rao's first look from Dada The Sourav Ganguly Story gets mixed reactions on X

New Delhi:

Rajkummar Rao is all set to play Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly in his much-awaited biopic titled Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story. The first look from the film was unveiled on the occasion of Ganguly's birthday today, July 8. However, the first look has drawn mixed reactions from social media users.

Rajkummar Rao's first look from Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story

The makers of Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story have unveiled Rajkummar Rao's first look from the much-awaited biopic on the occasion of Sourav Ganguly's birthday. Alongside the poster, they also confirmed that the film will hit theatres on May 14, 2027, during an extended holiday weekend.

The first-look poster recreates one of the most unforgettable moments in Indian cricket history. Rajkummar is seen waving his jersey from the Lord's balcony, recreating Ganguly's iconic celebration after India's memorable NatWest Trophy win over England in 2002. The image, which came to define Ganguly's fearless captaincy, continues to be remembered as a symbol of confidence, courage and a new chapter in Indian cricket. Take a look:

How did fans react to Rajkummar Rao's first look from Sourav Ganguly's biopic?

A user wrote on X, "Rajkummar Rao recreating the iconic Lord's shirt-wave moment already gave me goosebumps. #DadaFirstLook"

Another penned, "Rajkummar Rao is brilliant, but the casting feels a bit unexpected. Curious to see how he transforms for the role."

Rajkummar Rao is brilliant, but the casting feels a bit unexpected. Curious to see how he transforms for the role — Ankit Pandey (@iamankitpande) July 8, 2026

A third user quipped: "Rajkummar Rao going to nail this,,,but this is not best poster tbh.They just pasted Rajkumar's face onto Saurav's body for the first look poster. The edit honestly doesn't look convincing they could've done a much better job."

Other penned, "Not good enough. Chatgpt would have done a better job", "Expected a better output", "Looks like fan made poster", "Bhai sirf 20 minutes huye hain ,hata do abhi time hai", "No hate but bilkul bhi nahi lag raha .. plz work more", "YouTube video ka poster lag ra parody waali".

Who is directing Sourav Ganguly's biopic?

Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story is being directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series and DBL under the Luv Films banner. It is slated to arrive in cinemas worldwide on May 14, 2027.

Also read: Shahid to Aligarh: A look at 5 underrated movies of Rajkummar Rao