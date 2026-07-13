After backlash over first look, makers of Rajkummar Rao's Dada release fan-made posters

New Delhi:

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up to step into the shoes of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly in the biopic Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story. On July 8, the makers unveiled the film's first look to mark Ganguly's birthday. While the poster generated buzz online, it also received a wave of criticism from social media users. Soon after, the makers shared numerous fan-made posters of Dada amid criticisms.

Dada makers share fan-made posters of Rajkummar Rao

"Dada ke fans ka pyaar. Posters made by fans for Dada," is what the makers wrote while sharing multiple fan-made images from the film. This comes days after several fans took inspiration from the official poster of the film and shared their version. Take a look:

In the comment section, social media users wrote, "To be honest,dada was too handsome and this poster doesn't match even a 1 %..[love] u dada", "The post stamp poster", "The 9th ( second last) poster is actually so better", "Every fan poster is better than the original one", and others.

What was the official poster of Dada?

The first-look poster recreates one of the most memorable moments in Indian cricket. Rajkummar is seen standing on the Lord's balcony, waving his jersey in celebration of India's iconic NatWest Trophy triumph over England in 2002. The image pays tribute to Ganguly's fearless leadership and the celebration that became one of the defining moments of his career.

Along with unveiling the poster, the makers also announced that Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story will release in theatres on May 14, 2027, during the extended holiday weekend.

However, not everyone was impressed with the first look. While some fans appreciated the tribute, many felt Rajkummar's appearance did not resemble Ganguly and criticised the poster's design.

Several users shared their disappointment in the comments section. Some wrote, "Not good enough. Chatgpt would have done a better job", "Expected a better output", "Looks like fan made poster", "Bhai sirf 20 minutes huye hain ,hata do abhi time hai", "No hate but bilkul bhi nahi lag raha .. plz work more", and "YouTube video ka poster lag ra parody waali".

When is Dada biopic releasing?

Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series and DBL under the Luv Films banner, the biopic is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on May 14, 2027.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana praises Rajkummar Rao's Dada first look; he was once considered for Sourav Ganguly biopic