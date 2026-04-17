Rajkummar Rao backs wife Patralekhaa after she slams pap pages for body-shaming her | Read note

New Delhi:

Recently, Patralekhaa made her first public appearance after pregnancy, and a video of the outing surfaced online. In the video, she appeared visibly uncomfortable and was seen avoiding the paparazzi. On Friday, the actress called out paparazzi pages for making body-shaming comments and asked them to be kind. Her husband anc actor Rajkummar Rao also supported her by resharing her Instagram story.

For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2025 on their fourth wedding anniversary and named her Parvati Paul Rao. Read on to know what she said while slamming pap pages for body-shaming her.

What did Patralekhaa say while slaming paps for body-shaming comments?

Taking to her Instagram stories, The City Lights actor Patralekhaa wrote, "Pap pages! What’s happened to me!? is that I have just given birth. Yes I have gained the weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all. I have not sat and eaten a mountain, I just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously which are not easy jobs. If I could I would not be this way. But that’s how my body has reacted to pregnancy. For God’s sake please learn to be a little kind (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RAJKUMMAR RAO)Rajkummar Rao's Instagram story.

Rajkummar Rao, who was recently seen in the comedy-drama Toaster, produced by his wife Patralekhaa, showed his support by resharing her Instagram story. He also added red heart emojis.

About Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's family

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married on November 15, 2021, in Chandigarh. Their wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family members.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's work front

On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao was recently seen in Netflix's comedy film Toaster alongside Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh, Farah Khan, Abhishek Banerjee and others. This film marks the debut of Patralekhaa as producer. Moreover, Patralekhaa is also producing another film, titled Raftaar starring husband Rajkummar Rao. It is slated to hit the screens on July 24, 2026.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa name their daughter 'Parvati Paul Rao', share first glimpse | See pic