Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 3 to release in 2028, makers confirm

The Stree franchise is officially getting another chapter. Producer Dinesh Vijan has confirmed that Stree 3 will arrive in 2028, with Rajkummar Rao set to return to the horror-comedy universe.

The update came during FICCI Frames, where Vijan and Rao spoke about the franchise and its journey since the first film. The series has expanded significantly since Stree introduced its mix of horror and comedy in 2018, with the second instalment further building its popularity.

Stree 3 script is ready

There is still a lot that the makers are keeping secret about the third film. However, Vijan revealed that filmmaker Amar Kaushik has finished writing the script. He also hinted that while the film will have the familiar ingredients that audiences associate with Stree, its story will go in a direction that has not been revealed yet. The film will star Rajkummar in the lead role.

"Stree 3 arrives in 2028. If I say anything more, he'll (Amar Kaushik) get upset with me because he just finished writing it. He thinks that I give out too many spoilers but everything that you have loved about it, you'll get it but where it starts and where it ends, will be a complete revelation. So, I think it might be a nice Independence Day or a Christmas Day present in 2028," said Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan.

Rajkummar Rao-led Stree franchise

The original Stree hit theatres in 2018 and starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee were also part of the ensemble.

Six years later, the team returned with Stree 2. The sequel brought back the principal cast and went on to receive a strong response at the box office.

Rajkummar Rao and Dinesh Vijan's Prahaar will release on Oct 16

Certain dates leave a lasting mark, and 26/11 remains one of them for Indians. Rajkummar Rao revisits the events and memories surrounding the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in his upcoming film Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam. Rao steps into the role of special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, who led the prosecution in the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the sole surviving gunman involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

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Who is Lalit Prabhakar, the actor playing Ajmal Kasab in Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story?