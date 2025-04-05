Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie' gets new release date, set to clash with this Bollywood film The makers of the Rajinikanth starrer Coolie announced its release date on Friday. The much-anticipated film will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 at the box office. Check date here.

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie release date: One of the most anticipated films of 2025, Coolie, starring superstar Rajinikanth will be released on August 14, the makers of the film announced on Friday. As per the official announcement, this action-thriller is slated to hit the silver screens on August 14, 2025, clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2.

The Tamil-language film is written by Chandhru Anbazhagan and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film features superstar Rajinikanth, alongside Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR and Monisha Blessy. This film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banners of Sun Pictures.

Taking to the social media handles, the makers shared the poster with the caption, 'Sound-ah yethu! Deva Varraaru #Coolie worldwide from August 14th'. In the black-and-white poster, Rajinikanth can be seen whistling. The post has garnered over three lakh likes on Instagram.

Reportedly, earlier, this pan-India action drama film was scheduled to be released on May 1, 2025, on the occasion of Labour Day. However, now, the makers have announced Rajinikanth starrer Coolie's new release date with a poster. The superstar Rajinikanth was last seen in TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan in 2024. The cop-drama stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan and Rao Ramesh.

Coolie to clash with this film

The action-thriller film will face a box-office clash with Ayan Mukerji's directorial War 2 on August 14, 2025, ahead of Independence Day. The action drama film written by Abbas Tyrewala features Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Siddharth Anand's action drama film 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Ashutosh Rana.

