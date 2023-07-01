Rajinikanth spotted at Annamalaiyar temple amid film Laal Salaam shoot| See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rajinikanth offers prayers at Annamalaiyar temple.

Superstar Rajinikanth will soon star in a special appearance in the upcoming Telugu film titled Laal Salaam. This upcoming project is helmed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth and produced by Lyca Productions. While shooting for the film in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai, Rajinikanth was spotted offering prayers at the famous Annamalaiyar temple.

Several pictures of the superstar from his temple visit have surfaced on social media and went. The actor wore a simple tee and pants with no expensive or luxurious outfit or accessories. A few gathered around in the temple to get a glimpse of him as he visited the temple. The superstar visited the temple while shooting for his daughter Aishwarya's directorial film Lal Salaam.

Rajnikanth’s elder daughter Aishwarya is known for her 2012 film titled 3 starring Dhanush and Vai Raja Vai. She also helmed a documentary titled Cinema Veeran that gave more spotlight to the stunt choreographers. She is now working on her project titled Laal Salaam and she roped in her father for a cameo. The film will also feature Vishnu and Vikranth in lead roles. It will have music by AR Rahman. Laal Salaam is scheduled to release this year; however, the dates haven’t been mentioned yet.

Prior to this, Rajinikanth spent almost a week in Mumbai for the shoot. He also filmed with legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who is reportedly playing a role in the film. He dropped a picture with Kapil Dev from the sets as they shot in Mumbai.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe, the actioner, which featured him in the role of a caring brother, opened to a good response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. Rajinikanth is currently working on Jailer, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Tamannaah is expected to appear only in the flashback scenes. The film will also feature Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and Ramya Krishnan. This will also mark her first collaboration with the Sivaji star. The jailer is scheduled for August 10 this year.

