Actor Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after insect bite during Prabhas' film shoot; actress Sudipa shares update

New Delhi:

Renowned actor Rajesh Sharma has been hospitalised after reportedly being bitten by a poisonous insect while shooting for a Prabhas film at Ramoji Film City.

Actress Sudipa Chatterjee on Wednesday shared a detailed health update, revealing that Rajesh was bitten by a poisonous insect, suspected to be a bug or a poisonous spider, during the shoot. The Ghanchakkar actor is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata.

Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after possible insect bite during Prabhas' film shoot

The statement regarding Rajesh Sharma's health update shared by actress Sudipa Chatterjee read, "After pack-up, Rajesh was talking to local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation when he felt an insect bite. Since it did not appear serious at the time, he did not seek immediate medical attention and continued as usual."

It further added, "About six hours later, he began experiencing severe pain in his right leg and developed swelling. Despite his worsening condition, he boarded a flight back to Kolkata. During the journey, he developed a high fever, became increasingly restless, and his health deteriorated further."

It also revealed that he was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, the following day. The health update stated that more than a day had passed since his admission, and he was still battling a high fever, breathlessness, and a rapidly spreading infection in his right leg. It further added that the infection had spread from his toes to his knee, with large blisters developing over the affected area.

Notably, Rajesh Sharma is currently admitted to a hospital in Dhakuria, West Bengal, where he remains under doctors' observation. An official update on his condition is expected tomorrow after the hospital releases a medical statement.

She thanked everyone who supported the family, including the media, the Bengal Motion Pictures Artists' Forum, Rajesh Sharma's friends, well-wishers, and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Rajesh Sharma's work front

In his acting career, Rajesh Sharma has appeared in several films and web series, including Crew, Paatal Lok, Dabangg 3, Mardaani 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Batla House, Dream Girl and The Tashkent Files, among others.

He was recently seen in Rajkumar Hirani's web series Pritam and Pedro, where he played Sub-Inspector Carlos Lobo. The series also stars Vir Hirani, Arshad Warsi and Satyadeep Misra in key roles.

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