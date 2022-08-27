Rajdeep Choudhury creates a laugh riot in 'London Pandit', stuns with his transformation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rajdeep Choudhury creates laugh riot in London Pandit

It’s refreshing to see these long short films of 30 minutes coming along which are both thought-provoking and entertaining. Who would think to become a priest when you lose your job to pay your bills? This out-of-the-box story by Rajdeep Choudhury and Raena Patel and directed by Gurjant Singh, London Pandit really stands out amongst all the long short films that are currently streaming on Indian channels.

There is certainly a huge demand in India at the moment for new reality content which has certainly been recognized. London UK Films and Kala Chashma productions have delivered yet again a fast-paced comic film with the reality checks set by the demands of modern life. The film speaks about a 30-year-old professional man in London - perhaps spending more than his pocket can take as his career flourishes. Then suddenly he loses his job and is pushed to the limit with the pressure of mortgage payments, food bills, etc. In this case, his desperation leads him to an unexpected career turn - he becomes a Pandit, the London Pandit!

Rajdeep Choudhury, who comes from Assam, delivers an eye-catching performance as the Priest. The film certainly rests on his shoulders and he more than manages to deliver both the comic and serious moments of this contemporary story set against some of London’s most iconic backdrops.

Meanwhile, Rajdeep Choudhury will be seen next in Tseries feature film 'Mr Mummy' directed by Shaad Ali along with co actors such as Ritesh Deshmukh, Genilia Deshmukh, Snehil Mehra aka BC Aunty and Ila Arun. He also has a film with Satyajeet Dubey and Akshara Hassan shot across the UK and Scotland.

Latest Entertainment News