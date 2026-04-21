Is that Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's son in Raja Shivaji trailer?

New Delhi:

Apart from being great actors and a wonderful couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are great parents. The internet often raves about how their sons, Riaan and Rahyl, greet paps with folded hands whenever they are spotted outside. However, one of their sons has already started following his parents' footsteps and is all set to make his acting debut with Raja Shivaji. A glimpse of the same was shown in the film's trailer, which was released on April 20.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's son makes acting debut

The trailer of Raja Shivaji opens to a brief glimpse of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's 10-year-old son Rahyl, portraying the role of young Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, talking about swaraj. The scene steadily cuts to a full glimpse of his grown-up version, played by Riteish. The logline of the film reads: "For the land that forged warriors. For the faith that never wavered. For the dream of Swarajya that lived in every heart… With deep reverence to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, we proudly unveil the first look teaser of Raja Shivaji — India’s Greatest Warrior King. Our King. Our Pride. Our Legacy." Watch the trailer here:

Raja Shivaji: Star cast

Raja Shivaji brings together a packed and diverse cast, with Riteish Deshmukh leading the film. He’s joined by seasoned names like Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan, alongside Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amol Gupte. Genelia Deshmukh also plays an important role, adding to the film’s strong lineup.

Raja Shivaji: Release date

Raja Shivaji is all set to hit theatres worldwide on May 1 in Marathi, Hindi and Telugu. Presented by Jio Studios, it is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the Mumbai Film Company banner, with music by Ajay-Atul.

Interestingly, the release falls on Maharashtra Day, which celebrates the formation of the state - the timing feels even more meaningful for a story rooted in its history.

Also read: Genelia D'souza and Riteish Deshmukh tear up during Raja Shivaji trailer launch | Watch