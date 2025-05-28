Raja Kumari: Everything you need to know about the first Indian-origin musician to win American Music Award Indian-origin singer-songwriter and rapper Raja Kumari has made India proud. The singer has created history by winning the American Music Award on Tuesday.

New Delhi:

Indian-origin rapper and singer Raja Kumari has created history by winning the 51st American Music Awards (AMA). She has become the first Indian to win this award. Raja Kumari has received this award in the Favourite Soundtrack category for 'Arcane League of Legends: Season 2'. Her song 'Renegade (We Never Run)' was highly appreciated at this award show held in Los Angeles. This song was created by Raja in collaboration with UK hip-hop artist Stefflon Don and Dominican-Brazilian artist Zarina De Marco.

I always felt like an underdog: Raja Kumari

Expressing happiness over this victory, Raja Kumari told the media, 'I always felt like an underdog. There is a line in one of my songs, 'City Slums' - 'All eyes are on the underdog.' I always had to believe in myself and this victory strengthened my belief. I am very happy that I could bring this award to India.'

She further said that she gave an Indian touch to this song. Thaal was used in it and showed her culture beautifully. Raja said, 'This victory shows that times are changing and people are liking our music. Now I want to show more to the world.'

The song created a stir abroad

The song 'Renegade (We Never Run)' reached the top 10 worldwide in Spotify's 'Viral 50' chart. Raja said that she did not have many expectations from this song, but it impressed people a lot. This victory inspired her to work harder. Raja said, 'I have always been a global artist. This award reminds me that I still have to work harder and move forward.'

Indian fans congratulated her

Raja Kumari's fans in India are very happy with this victory. This is a proud moment for them. Raja has already sung the title track for many big names like Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan'. Now she is planning to work on bigger projects.

Also Read: American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish clean sweeps AMAs with 7 wins | See full winners list