Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife Shyymali De shares FIRST note after wedding to Samantha: 'Spent a sleepless night…' Raj Nidimoru’s ex-wife, Shyymali De, has shared her first note on social media following Raj’s wedding to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In the emotional post, she wrote that she “spent a sleepless night,” clarifying she is not seeking attention, media coverage, interviews, or sympathy.

New Delhi:

Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife, Shhyamali De, has mostly refrained from commenting on news involving her and the filmmaker. Amid conversations and her followers' well-wishes for her after Raj's wedding, Shhyamali has shared her first official statement. However, she avoided naming anybody in her note.

Shyyamli, an assistant director, thanked her followers for the love they showered on her. She also wrote about "sleepless nights".

What did Shhyamali De post after Raj Nidimoru's wedding to Samantha?

Shhyamali shared a series of five posts on her Instagram story, finally breaking her silence on Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding. Though she didn't name anyone in her post, she expressed gratitude for her well-wishers and explained her state of mind at the moment. This is her statement, which was divided and shared as part of five Instagram stories:

"Thank you for all the kindness—the good wishes, the warm words, and all the blessings. I spent a sleepless night tossing and turning, debating, and realised it would be ungrateful and churlish not to acknowledge all the good that is coming to me. I have been practising Meditation on Twin Hearts for many years now. Doing the meditation involves blessing Mother Earth and all persons and beings with peace, love, forgiveness, hope, light, joy, loving-kindness, goodwill, and the will to do good. As a friend reminded me, what I am receiving now is simply that energy returning. I have no team, no PR, no staff, or associates managing my page. I am personally responding while dealing with something that needs my full presence. On 9 November, my Jyotish guru was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, which has unfortunately metastasised to multiple parts of the body, including the brain. I am sure you all will understand where my attention must be right now. So, a humble request: please keep this space clean. Thank you... thank you... thank you... May every person, every being be blessed with good health, happiness, prosperity, and spirituality. Anyone looking for drama and breaking news. You won’t find it here. Urge you to leave Not looking for – Attention Media coverage Exclusive interviews Brand promotions Paid partnerships Sympathy Not trying to sell anyone anything."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHYYMALI DE)Shyymali De's official statement

Who is Shhyamali De?

Shhyamali De and Raj Nidimoru got married in 2015 and allegedly parted ways in 2022. She holds a psychology degree from Mumbai University and has carved out her own space in the film industry over the years. Even without a conventional filmmaking background, she steadily built a career in films after working with prominent directors such as Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Shhyamali's line of work spans scriptwriting, assisting in direction and serving as a creative consultant on critically-acclaimed films such as Rang De Basanti, Omkara and Bengali film, Ek Nadir Golpo.

