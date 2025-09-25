Raj Kundra allegedly transferred Rs 15 crore to Shilpa Shetty’s company: New deets in Rs 60 crore fraud case New developments in the alleged Rs 60 crore fraud case as new details show Raj Kundra transferred Rs 15 crore to his wife Shilpa Shetty’s company, The Economic Offences Wing may summon the actress soon.

New Delhi:

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has revealed new details in the alleged Rs 60 crore fraud case linked to Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra. Investigators have reportedly found that Raj Kundra transferred approximately Rs 15 crore from the total amount to the bank account of Shilpa Shetty’s company.

Shilpa Shetty may be summoned soon

According to EOW sources, Shilpa Shetty could soon be summoned for questioning. Officials stated that it is crucial to determine the purpose of such a large transfer and whether it was linked to any advertisement or legitimate business expense, as spending this amount on typical promotional activities is unusual. The investigation will also examine on what basis Shetty’s company issued such a high-value invoice.

Key documents yet to be submitted

The inquiry has also revealed that Resolution Personalities (RP) has not yet provided the essential documents requested by the EOW. RP was initially called in for questioning, but the required paperwork has not been submitted, slowing the investigation.

Allegations of withholding shares

A senior official noted that the complainant alleges that a businessman was deliberately denied 26% of shares, which would have otherwise required disclosure to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Additionally, part of the Rs 60 crore is reported to have been transferred to sister companies, raising further scrutiny.

Raj Kundra to be questioned again

The EOW is reportedly preparing to summon Raj Kundra again later this week for further questioning as the investigation continues.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, who are under investigation in a Rs 60 crore fraud case.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra get lookout notice from Mumbai Police in Rs 60 crore cheating case