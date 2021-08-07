Raj Kundra Pornography case: Sherlyn Chopra questioned for nearly eight hours by cops

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sherlyn Chopra questioned for nearly eight hours by cops

The property cell of Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday summoned Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra asking her to appear before it for questioning in connection with the porn film production case in which businessman Raj Kundra was arrested, informed Mumbai Police. Police recorded her statement for nearly eight hours. Chopra appeared before the property cell of the Mumbai crime branch at around 12 pm to record her statement and left at around 8 pm, the official said.

Last week, a court had rejected the pre-arrest bail application filed by Sherlyn Chopra. In her plea, Chopra has said she apprehended arrest in the case registered under IPC sections 292, 293 (sale of obscene material), as well as relevant provisions the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Last month, the crime branch had arrested Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, and his company's IT head Ryan Thorpe in the case which relates to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps. Earlier this week, the police had quizzed the director of Armsprime, a company linked to the alleged porn racket.

Currently, Kundra and Thorpe are in judicial custody in the pornography case. A Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday said it will hear bail applications of Kundra and his associate Thorpe on August 10. The court also issued to Mumbai Police and asked for its reply on the bail plea. Both Kundra and Thorpe have challenged the magistrate court's order that rejected their bail applications.

Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Earlier on July 25, police had informed that four employees of Kundra have turned witnesses against him in the pornography racket case, increasing troubles for him. Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

