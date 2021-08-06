Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Police record actress Sherlyn Chopra's statement

Police on Friday recorded the statement of actor-model Sherlyn Chopra for nearly eight hours in connection with the porn films case in which businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested, an official said. Chopra appeared before the property cell of the Mumbai crime branch at around 12 pm to record her statement and left at around 8 pm, the official said. Last month, the crime branch had arrested Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, and his company's IT head Ryan Thorpe in the case which relates to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps.

Earlier this week, the police had quizzed the director of Armsprime, a company linked to the alleged porn racket.

Last week, a court had rejected the pre-arrest bail application filed by Chopra. In her plea, Chopra has said she apprehended arrest in the case registered under IPC sections 292, 293 (sale of obscene material), as well as relevant provisions the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The crime branch is investigating the case that was registered at the Malwani police station in suburban Mumbai in February 2021.

Businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe on Thursday filed bail applications in a sessions court in the case related to the alleged creation and streaming of pornographic content through apps. The duo approached the sessions court after a metropolitan magistrate court denied bail to them on July 28. As the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, additional sessions judge Sonali Agarwal asked the prosecution to file its reply and adjourned the matter till August 10.

Kundra and Thorpe were arrested by the Mumbai crime branch on July 19. They are presently in judicial custody. Earlier, the metropolitan magistrate court, while rejecting the bail had noted that the alleged offence committed by the accused was detrimental to the health of the society. In such circumstances, societal interest in the prosecution of a crime, which has a wider social dimension, cannot be overlooked, the court had noted.