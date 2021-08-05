Raj Kundra case: Gehana Vasisth says rape allegations are planted so she stops supporting businessman

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GEHANA VASISTH Gehana Vasisth says rape allegations are planted so she stops supporting Raj Kundra

A Mumbai sessions court recently provided no interim relief to Gandii Baat fame actress Gehana Vasisth in the ongoing pornography case. The next hearing in the case will be held on August 6 (Friday). For the unversed, the actress had filed a pre-arrest bail plea last week for fear of arrest by the police. According to the latest reports, the actress now wants the Mumbai police to share the WhatsApp chats and messages exchanged between her and the woman who has filed rape charges against her.

Gehana had claimed that the aforementioned woman is lying and the chats will expose her lie. According to TOI, she said "I was arrested on February 4, my phone and laptop were confiscated by the police. Those devices have all the chats where the same girl is thanking me for giving her work and at times asked for more money which I willingly gave not knowing what her intention was. All I expect from the police is that my chat with the girl should be brought forward and produced in court."

"She must’ve seen what she had shot while dubbing the film and has given a NOC for the movie, too," the actress added. Reportedly, she claimed that there are about 50 porn videos of the girl who has made the complaint.

Also, Gehana said that the woman shot for the film in January 2020. "I was arrested in February 2021, why didn’t she come forward after that and took so much time to file the case? I guess this is because I have come out in support of Raj Kundra. She has been planted so that I get scared and stop speaking out the truth," she said.

"I am the fourth and her allegations are identical. It is rather strange that she was forced to shoot but continued to work with them and now she claims rape,” the actress added.