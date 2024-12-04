Awaara, Shree 420 to Bobby, list of Raj Kapoor films you can watch for Rs 100 in theatres

Follow us on Image Source : X List of Raj Kapoor films re-releasing in theatres

To mark the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor, RK Films, Film Heritage Foundation, NFDC, NFAI and Cinemas are organising a festival titled 'Raj Kapoor 100 - Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman'. The three-day festival will begin on December 13 and continue till December 15. Under this, 10 films of Raj Kapoor will be screened in 40 cities and 135 cinemas. The special thing is that the ticket price in every cinema has been kept at just Rs 100, so that everyone can be a part of this magical journey.

The festival will showcase Raj Kapoor’s most celebrated films:

Aag (1948) Barsaat (1949) Awaara (1951) Shree 420 (1955) Jagte Raho (1956) Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960) Sangam (1964) Mera Naam Joker (1970) Bobby (1973) Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985)

Raj Kapoor (1924–1988) is considered one of the greatest filmmakers of Indian cinema, who has left an indelible mark on world cinema. Known as "The Greatest Showman", Raj Kapoor did such amazing work in filmmaking, acting and direction, which still inspires. Following in the footsteps of his father Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor created his own identity. He worked as a child artist in Inquilab (1935). After this, in 1948, he founded R.K. Films Studio and made many historical films.

His films brought alive the dreams of the common man of post-independence India, the struggle between village and city and emotional stories. Films like Awara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Sangam (1964) and Mera Naam Joker (1970) are still in the hearts of cinema lovers. His famous character, a ‘tramp’ inspired by Charlie Chaplin, became popular worldwide, especially in the Soviet Union. Raj Kapoor was awarded the Padma Bhushan (1971), the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (1988) and several Filmfare Awards. His films like Awara and Boot Polish were also featured in the Cannes Film Festival, and Jagte Raho won the Crystal Globe at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

