Raha clings onto father Ranbir Kapoor as she cuts 4th birthday cake, Alia Bhatt shares beautiful photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha turned four, and the actor marked the special occasion by sharing some heartwarming pictures from her birthday celebration. Among the moments that caught everyone's attention was a sweet father-daughter moment, with Raha clinging to Ranbir as she cut her birthday cake.

Alia Bhatt shares photos from Raha's fourth birthday

In the pictures shared by Alia, Raha can be seen holding on to her father while celebrating her special day. The little one appeared to be enjoying the moment with Ranbir close by. The pictures offered a glimpse into the family's birthday celebrations and Raha's bond with her parents. Her face wasn't fully revealed in the photos.

Alia's birthday post gave fans a rare glimpse of the family spending time together. Ranbir and Alia have generally kept Raha away from the spotlight, making such personal moments from their family life particularly special for fans. Here are the photos:

Reacting to the photos, fans wrote, "Mini Alia is getting bigger but she'll always be our babyyy", "Not uss watchinggg her groww uppppp in real timeeee!!!!!", "Happy Birthday our little princess aloo", "Blinked my eyes and she is grown up", and others.

When Raha visited Ranbir Kapoor on Ramayana sets

On the day of Ramayana's release, Alia shared two pictures of Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha from the sets of Ramayana. In one of the photographs, Ranbir is seen in his Lord Rama look, dressed in his exile attire, as little Raha gives him a peck on the cheek. The second picture captures the father-daughter duo standing close to each other.

Sharing the pictures, Alia penned a heartfelt note for Ranbir and the team behind the film. She wrote, "You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her so proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them."

Raha is the daughter of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The couple got married on April 14, 2022, and welcomed their daughter in November that year. They introduced Raha to the paparazzi and fans in December 2023.

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Ramayana Part 1 Release Highlights: Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli praise Ranbir, Yash's film; box office updates