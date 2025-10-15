Raghu Dixit to marry 16 years younger Grammy-nominated flutist Varijashree Venugopal Singer-songwriter Raghu Dixit is set to marry Grammy Award-nominated flutist and singer Varijashree Venugopal later this month. The couple will reportedly celebrate their wedding in a private ceremony, although no details about the date and location have been revealed yet.

New Delhi:

Musician and singer Raghu Dixit is currently in the news for his wedding. The music composer married choreographer and dancer Mayuri Upadhyay in 2005. The couple called it quits in 2019, and now Raghu has found love once again.

So much so that the 50-year-old musician is getting married for the second time. Reports suggest that the singer is set to marry Grammy Award-nominated singer and flutist Varijashree Venugopal. The couple is set to wed later this month.

I thought I would be alone: Raghu

Speaking to the Times of India about marriage, Raghu said, 'To be honest, I didn't expect this. I had prepared myself to be alone for the rest of my life, but life had other plans.'

He further added, 'What started as a strong friendship naturally blossomed into love and companionship. We share similar interests and are deeply connected. With the blessings of Varijashree's parents, we are excited to begin this new chapter of our lives together.'

The age gap between Raghu and Varijashree

However, if we consider the age difference, there is a significant difference between them. Raghu was born on November 11, 1974. That means, he is currently 50 years old and will turn 51 next month. Varijashree was born on March 6, 1991. Varijashree is 34 years old.

There is a difference of 16 years and 4 months between them. While people might normally call this a huge age gap, but then, 'Age is just a number,' and especially for the entertainment world.

When will Raghu and Varijashree get married?

Not much information about the wedding has been revealed yet. But we're sure Raghu and Varijashree's fans are very excited for their special day. Earlier this year, Varijashree received her first Grammy nomination in the Global Music Performance category for Jacob Collier's song 'A Rock Somewhere.'

