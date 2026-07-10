Raghav Juyal turns bodyguard for Shehnaaz Gill at his birthday bash, video goes viral | Watch

New Delhi:

A video is currently going viral online from dancer-turned-actor Raghav Juyal's birthday celebration in Mumbai on July 9, in which he can be seen shielding Shehnaaz Gill from an overwhelming crowd of paparazzi outside the venue. The video shared by Viral bhayani on Instagram, also captured filmmaker Aryan Khan making an appearance.

Raghav Juyal turns bodyguard for Shehnaaz Gill

In the video, Raghav is seen positioning himself between Shehnaaz and the crowd, using his arm and body to clear a path as photographers try to capture the celebrities. Shehnaaz appears visibly overwhelmed by the crowd. Aryan Khan, dressed in a black jacket and blue jeans, is also seen in the clip walking ahead of the duo as they exit the venue.

Watch the video here:

Aryan Khan and Raghav Juyal's professional association

Aryan Khan and Raghav Juyal share a close bond after working together on The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan's directorial debut for Netflix, in which Raghav played the character of Parvaiz, a close friend of the lead actor in the series, Lakshaya.

Are Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal dating?

Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal have been linked romantically ever since they worked together in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023. Later that year, the pair were reportedly spotted on a trip to Badrinath. Following the film's release, fans began speculating that the two were in a relationship after noticing their on-screen chemistry.

In 2024, a paparazzi video also sparked speculation after Raghav's photo was allegedly seen as the wallpaper on Shehnaaz's phone. However, neither of them has confirmed the rumours, and both have consistently played down the speculation.

Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal's upcoming projects

Professionally, both actors have a busy slate ahead. Shehnaaz will next be seen in Ishqnama, a cross-border love story described as the 'true love story of true lovers'. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 24, 2026. She plays Nasima, a bold, emotional and strong Pakistani woman.

Raghav, meanwhile, has several films lined up. His next release, Bhai Tera Star Hai, is set to hit theatres on July 30. He will also make his Telugu debut in Srikanth Odela's The Paradise, where he plays the antagonist Vikram Maalik opposite Nani. The film is currently scheduled for release on August 21, 2026.

(Written by Vipashana Thakur. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

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