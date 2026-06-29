Are Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM dating? Ashish Chanchlani's comment draws attention

New Delhi:

Raghav Juyal and influencer-actor Niharika NM have shared two cosy photos on Instagram, leaving the internet on a guessing spree. Their fans took to the comment box and wondered if they were dating or teasing a new project together. To top it all, Ashish Chanchlani's reaction to their post also drew reactions.

What did Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM post?

Niharika NM wore a cosy red sweatshirt as she posed for two adorable photos with Raghav Juyal. While they didn't clarify the intent of the post, red heart, evil eyes and star emojis were posted on the photos. Take a look:

Ashish Chanchlani, fans react

Ashish Chanchlani commented with four evil eye emojis and tagged the duo. Niharika replied with a kiss emoji. Fans took to the comment box and expressed their excitement. They wrote, "Whooooaaaaaaa", "Whattttt", "aww you look cute together", "Nooooo wayyyyyy sooooo unexpected", "Omgggggg feelings so happy for this shockkkkkk.... Ahhhhhhhhh!!!", "Oh my God... crying, screaming, throwing up. I genuinely can't process this. My heart is racing, my hands are shaking, and I'm smiling through happy tears. Raghav Juyal in a romantic role is everything I ever wanted", "Are Raghav bhai congratulations", "I really wanted see Raghav in love now that it become true, I am so happy for both of you, stay together in love always", "Masha Allah! I hope it's not before movie promotion stint. You both look awesome together", "WHAT WHAT WHATTTTTT .....HOLY MOLYYY", were posted on the photos.

What's on Raghav Juyal's work front?

Raghav Juyal made his acting debut with Sonali Cable (2014), where he played Sada, before appearing in ABCD 2 (2015) as Raghav. He went on to feature in films such as Nawabzaade (2018), Street Dancer 3D (2020), and Bahut Hua Samman (2020). In 2023, he starred as Ishq in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, followed by his critically acclaimed performance as Fani in Kill (2024) and Shafiq in Yudhra the same year. He also made a cameo appearance as a dancer in Nishaanchi 2 (2025). Looking ahead, Raghav has an exciting slate with King, Hasal, and the Telugu film The Paradise, where he is set to play Vikram Maalik. On the OTT front, he has appeared in Abhay 2 (2020), Gyaarah Gyaarah (2024) as Inspector Yug Arya, and The Ba***ds of Bollywood (2025) as Parvaiz.

As for Niharika, she is a popular influencer-turned-actor. She made her feature film debut in the Tamil black comedy Perusu (2025). She also debuted in Telugu cinema as Swecha in the ensemble comedy Mithra Mandali.

Also read: The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor, who was rejected from a reality show, worked with Dharma Productions