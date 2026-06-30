Raghav Juyal announces new project Bhai Tera Star Hai, Niharika NM says 'My star boy'

New Delhi:

Raghav Juyal has announced a new project titled Bhai Tera Star Hai, a day after his cosy photos with influencer-actor Niharika NM sparked dating buzz. The clip is going viral, with Niharika also tagged as one of the cast members. Her comment on Raghav's post has only added to the speculation, with fans wondering if the two have teamed up for a project or are dating.

What is Raghav Juyal's recent post?

"Bollywood tayyar ho jao ek naya star aa raha hai" - read the text on a new project teased by Raghav. It had him standing on a stage, with the spotlight on him as the crowd cheered on. While announcing that the teaser would be unveiled soon, the actor-dancer wrote the name of the project - Bhai Tera Star Hai. In the comment box, Niharika complimented Raghav and said, "My star boy". Take a look:

In the viral photos shared by Niharika and Raghav, the duo did not reveal the purpose behind the post. But fans filled the comments section with questions about whether they were dating or promoting a new project. Ashish Chanchlani's reaction only added fuel to the ongoing speculation. Shehnaaz Gill also commented on the post. Take a look:

What's on Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM's work fronts?

Raghav Juyal began his acting journey with Sonali Cable (2014), playing the role of Sada. He followed it up with ABCD 2 (2015) and later appeared in films like Nawabzaade (2018), Street Dancer 3D (2020) and Bahut Hua Samman (2020). In 2023, he featured in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan before earning widespread praise for his performance as the menacing Fani in Kill (2024). The same year, he was also seen in Yudhra. He later made a special appearance as a dancer in Nishaanchi 2 (2025). Up next, Raghav has an interesting lineup that includes King, Hasal and the Telugu film The Paradise, in which he will essay the role of Vikram Maalik. On the digital front, he has been part of shows like Abhay 2, Gyaarah Gyaarah and The Ba**ds of Bollywood*.

Niharika NM, meanwhile, rose to fame as a digital content creator before making the leap to acting. She made her feature film debut with the Tamil black comedy Perusu (2025) and also entered Telugu cinema with the ensemble comedy Mithra Mandali, where she played the character Swecha.

Also read: The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor, who was rejected from a reality show, worked with Dharma Productions