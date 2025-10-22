Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra's baby bump in unseen pregnancy shoot, wishes her on birthday | Pics On Parineeti Chopra's birthday, Raghav Chadha shared unseen photos from her pregnancy shoot. The pictures show him lovingly kissing Parineeti’s baby bump.

Parineeti Chopra celebrates her birthday on October 22 and the year has never looked better. The actor got her best Diwali and birthday gift as she welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Raghav Chadha. On Wednesday, Raghav shared the cutest birthday wish for the "bestest mommy in town".

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra welcomed a baby boy on October 19, a day before on Diwali.

How did Raghav Chadha wish Parineeti Chopra?

In his birthday post for Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha reflected on how his relationship with the actor has beautifully evolved over the years - from girlfriend to wife and now a mother. The politician posted unseen maternity photos with Parineeti, and penned: "Happy birthday to the newest and the bestest mommy in town What an incredible journey it’s been from Girlfriend to Wife to Mother of our little boy @parineetichopra." Take a look:

Fans took to the comment box and showered their love on Parineeti and Raghav's pictures.

Parineeti Chopra's mother reflects on he 'new role' as a mother

Parineeti Chopra's mother Reena Chopra wished her with a childhood photo of the actor sitting on a bicycle. She wrote about how seamlessly Parineeti has taken on her "new role" as a mother. "The baby who not so long ago was being held in our arms is now cradling her own ! Can there be a better birthday and a better gift for you, my little one! Seeing you transition so seamlessly into your new role makes us so proud of the person you are and have become! You continue to amaze us everyday! Happy Birthday @parineetichopra and we can only wish you all the happiness and the best of the best in life! We love you so so much!"

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

