Raakh X review: Does Ali Fazal's crime thriller on Prime Video deserve a spot on your watchlist?

New Delhi:

Latest series Raakh is streaming on Prime Video. Ali Fazal's show is inspired by the Ranga-Billa case of 1978, one of India's most notorious and harrowing criminal cases. This case involved the abduction and murder of siblings Geeta Chopra and Sanjay Chopra, an incident that shook the entire nation.

Even after nearly five decades, the crime remains bone-chilling. This is not merely due to the brutality of the act, but also because the case fundamentally altered public perception regarding child safety in India.

Raakh plot

Raakh presents the story of this real-life crime, the subsequent investigation, and the quest for justice in a fresh light. The story begins with two children leaving home for what should have been an ordinary day as they head to a radio station. They never make it there. Panic grips their family as their parents, played by Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir, approach the police for help. The investigation lands in the hands of SI Jayprakash, played by Ali Fazal, who is handling his very first case.

At the same time, he is dealing with the emotional presence of his retired constable father, played by Rakesh Bedi, who still turns up at the police station carrying mutton curry in the hope that his son continues to be noticed and valued.After an extensive search, the children are found murdered and abandoned at a ridge. What follows is the hunt for Babu and Rajjo, better known as Ranga and Billa.

Raakh cast

The lead cast includes Sonali Bendre, Ali Fazal, and Aamir Bashir, while others playing pivotal roles include Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Rakesh Bedi, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

Raakh X review

Have a look at the X reactions here:

Raakh review

India TV gave 3.5 stars to Raakh and its review read, 'Raakh is a gripping crime thriller that stays with you long after the credits roll. It handles a difficult subject with sincerity and benefits from powerful performances across the board, especially from Ali Fazal and the actors playing Ranga and Billa. If you enjoy grounded investigative dramas with emotional depth, this one deserves a place on your weekend watchlist.'

Also Read: Raakh Review: Ali Fazal's series is a chilling retelling of the Ranga and Billa case that shook India