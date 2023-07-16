R Madhavan poses with PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron at Louvre Museum in Paris

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/R MADHAVAN R Madhavan with Emmanuel Macron and PM Modi

Indian actor R Madhavan recently attended the banquet dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Louvre Museum. The dinner was organised in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Madhavan shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle wherein he can be seen posing with PM Modi and Macron. Along with the pictures, the actor also penned a heartwarming caption.

In the first photo, Madhavan can be seen smiling as he shook hands with PM Modi while he was seated at a table with the French President and other guests. In the second picture, noted musician Ricky Kej joined them as posed along. Madhavan, who sported a green tuxedo, also shared a video wherein Macron was seen clicking a selfie with PM Modi and former French footballer Mathieu Flamini.

Sharing the post, Madhavan wrote, "The passion and dedication to do good for the Indo-French relationship, as well as for the people of both countries was palpable and intense during the Bastille Day celebration in Paris on the 14th of July 2023. I was in complete awe at the dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in honour of our Honorable, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, of both these world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations."

He further wrote, "The positivity and mutual respect in the air was like a loving embrace. I sincerely pray that their vision and dreams bear fruit for all of us at the desired and appropriate time. President Macron eagerly took a selfie for us while our Honorable Prime Minister very graciously and sweetly stood up to be part of it.. a moment that will be forever etched in my mind for both the uniqueness and impact of that picture."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor harassed by fan for selfie; video goes viral

Latest Entertainment News