'Qubool Hai' fame Surbhi Jyoti marries long time beau Sumit Suri, drops glimpses of wedding ceremony

Surbhi Jyoti, popularly known for her role in Qubool Hai and Naagin, tied the knot with her longtime beau Sumit Suri on Sunday, October 27. Taking to her Instagram handle, Surbhi shared a series of stunning pictures from her wedding and wrote in the caption, Shubh Vivaah 27/10/2024.'' In the pictures, Surbhi looked stunning in a traditional red lehenga and completed her look with elaborate gold jewellery, while Sumit complimented her well in a white ethnic ensemble.

See the wedding pictures here:

In one of the pics in the post features the couple taking pheras, exchanging garlands, and participating in rituals. The wedding ceremony took place at Aahana luxury resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand.

Earlier, Surbhi shared glimpses from the haldi ceremony, which is filled with love and laughter. Surbhi treated fans with a series of photos from her haldi ceremony.

For the occasion, she wore a yellow ethnic outfit and the groom is seen wearing a light pink colour kurta. The couple can be seen having a blast with their family and friends while applying haldi on each other's faces. They are also seen dancing to the beats of dhol. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Yellow Love Affair."

On Saturday, Surbhi took to Instagram and shared mesmerizing images with Sumit from their pre-wedding photoshoot in the lap of nature at a resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand. The photos showed the couple dressed in green-coloured outfits, striking adorable poses. "These roots run deep, carrying stories of sunshine and rain, resilience and grace. Sumit and I chose to begin our journey here, under nature's sacred canopy, honouring the trees that stand tall and the five elements that keep us whole," she captioned the post.

