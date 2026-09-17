Pyaar ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan announces new film Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, launches 6 new actors

Filmmaker and producer Luv Ranjan is introducing a new set of actors with his upcoming film titled Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar. The first poster of the friendship comedy was unveiled on Thursday, giving a glimpse of the six newcomers who will headline the film.

Luv Ranjan announces new film with six newcomers

Alisha Chopra, Sparsh Walia, Sakshi Vaidya, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra and Tushar Chhibber will make their big-screen debuts with Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar.

The poster brings all six actors together in a colourful and youthful frame. Their stylish looks and playful poses set the tone for the film, which promises a contemporary take on friendship and relationships.

What did Luv Ranjan say about his upcoming film?

For Luv Ranjan, introducing fresh talent is not new territory. He previously launched a new group of actors with Kartik Aaryan-led Pyaar Ka Punchnama and has now taken up a similar challenge with Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar.

Talking about the project, Luv Ranjan said, “Introducing newcomers is always a challenge, but it’s the one I genuinely look forward to. Fifteen years ago, I got that opportunity with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and when something similar came along with Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, I knew I didn’t want to let it pass. As a writer, creating a world for six new faces and watching them find their own rhythm within it was something I really enjoyed. When the people feel right, the story finds its own energy, and I’m excited for audiences to meet them.”

Directed by debutant Anuj Saini, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is backed by Luv Films. The film is presented by Luv Films and directed by debutant Anuj Saini. Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg have produced the film.

The film is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on October 23, 2026.

Luv Ranjan started his career as a director before moving to production. Some of his most famous directorial hits include Pyaar Ka Punchnama films, Akaash Vani, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Under his production banner Luv Films, he backed films such as De De Pyaar De 2, Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story, Malang, and others.

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