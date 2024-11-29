Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall welcomes first child with husband Ashesh Sajnani

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonnalli Seygall with her husband Ashesh

Actor Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani have embraced parenthood as the couple welcomed their first child. Her husband, Ashesh Sajnani, was overjoyed about becoming a father and even posted a video of himself dancing with excitement. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Sonnalli Seygall's husband, Ashesh shared a video in which he can be seen dancing with joy in the hospital room. The video also captures the sound of their first baby's cry.

Earlier this year in August, Sonnalli, who married her long-time boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani last year in June, announced her pregnancy. The couple announced that they are expecting their first child together by sharing a series of pictures on social media.

The first photo captures Sonnalli flaunting her baby bump while munching on chips and chocolates. Ashesh, on the other hand, is seen holding a beer bottle in one hand and a baby's milk sipper in another. The picture also features their pet pooch. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "From beer bottles to baby bottles... Ashesh's life is about to change! As for me, some things stay the same. Was eating for 1... now eating for 2!.

For the unversed, Sonnalli and Ashesh exchanged vows at a Gurdwara in Santa Cruz West in Mumbai on June 7 last year. The who's who of Bollywood attended the wedding, including Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, director Luv Ranjan, Shama Sikander, Mandira Bedi and Raai Laxmi.

Sonnalli rose to fame in 2011 with her role in Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Before entering the film industry, she was a ramp model and participated in the Miss India Worldwide competition. After appearing in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, she was featured in films like High Jack, Isha Da Rog and Jai Mummy Di among many others.

