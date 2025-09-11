Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor Karishma Sharma suffers multiple injuries after train mishap in Mumbai Taking to her Instagram stories, actress Karishma Sharma on Wednesday revealed that she suffered injuries from a train mishap, including a swollen head and back bruises.

Actress Karishma Sharma recently took to social media to share a harrowing experience that left her with back injuries, a swollen head, and multiple bruises. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress on Wednesday revealed that she met with an accident while commuting by train in Mumbai.

For the unversed, she is best known for her roles in films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', 'Ek Villain Returns' and 'Ragini MMS Returns'.

Karishma Sharma suffers multiple injuries

In her post, Karishma wrote, "Yesterday, while heading for shoot at Churchgate, I decided to take the train dressed in a sari. As I boarded the train started picking up speed, and I noticed my friends couldn't catch it. Out of fear, I jumped off — and unfortunately fell on my back, hitting my head."

The actress went on to explain about her injuries, "I've injured my back, my head is swollen, and I am covered in bruises. The doctors did an MRI and have kept me under observation for a day to ensure the head injury isn't severe."

Despite the pain, Karishma showed strength in her message to fans and concluded her note with, "I’ve been in pain since yesterday, but I am staying strong. Please keep me in your prayers for a speedy recovery and send me your love — it means a lot."

About Karishma Sharma's work front

On the professional front, Karishma Sharma was last seen in action mystery thriller short film 'Lights, Camera, Lies' alongside Achintya Rajawat and Yajur Marwah. According to IMDb, she will be next seen in Anant Kumar Gupta's 'Daur' and Afroz Khan's directorial 'Bluemoon Nights'.

