Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda, known for songs like 'Putt Jattan De' and 'Balbiro Bhabhi', dies at 64

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ARSH11KAUR Surinder Shinda

Surinder Shinda, famous Punjabi singer and actor, died on Wednesday morning. He was 64. The actor whose melodious voice touched hearts across generations passed away after prolonged illness. The veteran singer was admitted to DMC Hospital in Ludhiana where he breathed his last breath after almost a month.

Surinder Shinda was hospitalised

Surinder Shinda's son Maninder Shinda had earlier shared that his father had been admitted to the hospital as he required treatment for his health. Maninder went live on Facebook from his father’s official page and clarified that his father is not on the ventilator. He needed treatment for quite some time and for this, he has been admitted to the hospital. He urged people not to fall into any kind of rumours and false reports. He assured Surinder’s fans and followers that he is fine and getting treated."

According to ANI, Maninder also assured that details related to his father will be shared through Surinder Shinda’s social media handles. Singer’s fans dropped their comments on Maninder’s live and wish for Surinder’s speedy recovery.

Surinder Shinda's career

Over the course of his career, Surinder Shinda has written a number of well-known songs that have resonated with listeners of all ages. His most popular songs include ‘Jatt Jeona Morh,’ ‘Putt Jattan De,’ ‘Truck Billiya,’ ‘Balbiro Bhabhi,’ and ‘Kaher Singh Di Mout.

ALSO READ: Jaya Bachchan scolds paps for shouting at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening: 'Chillaao mat…'

Latest Entertainment News