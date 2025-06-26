Punjabi singer backs Diljit, Hania Aamir amid 'Sardaar Ji 3' row, calls out people's double standards Punjabi singer supported singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir amid 'Sardaar Ji 3' backlash. Read further to know the details.

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi has extended his support for singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh amid the ongoing controversy around 'Sardaar Ji 3'. The film has faced backlash for featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir and skipping an Indian release, leading to calls for a ban on Diljit by film bodies like FWICE and AICWA. Read on to find out the details.

Jasbir Jassi backs Diljit-Hania Aamir amid 'Sardaar Ji 3' backlash

In an interview with NDTV, Jasbir Jassi, who is best known for his songs like 'Dil Le Gayee Kudi Gujarat Di' and 'Kudi Kudi', said he respects "people's sentiments that we should love and stand by our country." However, he also pointed out the "double standards," pointing out that many songs in Indian films are sung by artists from other countries.

He also said, "I'm seeing how Diljit Dosanjh and his film are facing protests on social media because that film also stars a Pakistani artiste. I respect people's sentiments that we should love our country and that we should stand by our country. But, why these double standards? If you don't want any Pakistani artists singing, acting or working in any Indian film, you want to ban them. But 80% of the songs of our industry have been stolen, be it their tunes or words or the entire songs. There are so many songs in our films that have been sung by the artists of that country. I don't want to take names because the list is too long. So, why these double standards?"

Mika Singh says Diljit should apologise

Taking to the Instagram profile, singer Mika Singh urged Diljit Dosanjh to apologise for casting Pak actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film 'Sardaar Ji 3'. The note reads, "Guys, I understand we all make mistakes in life. But when we do, there's one simple word that holds power: Sorry. If Diljit made a mistake, we are all willing to forgive. But he must apologise and remove all objectionable scenes from the movie. That's it. No hate. Just respect. Desh Pehle (Nation first)."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Mika Singh's Instagram story

Film body writes to PM Modi demanding a ban on Diljit

Earlier on Wednesday, the film body, AICWA, wrote a letter to PM Modi and demanded an immediate suspension of all social media accounts of Diljit Dosanjh, removal of his songs and films from streaming platforms including YouTube, Spotify, JioSaavn, and OTTs, a permanent ban on his live performances across India, and disassociation with him in any government program, event, or campaign.

For the unversed, the makers of the horror-comedy film 'Sardaar Ji 3' skipped the India release of this film, and it is set to be released overseas on Friday, June 27, 2025. Besides Diljit and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, the film features Neeru Bajwa, Gulshan Grover, and Manav Vij in the lead roles.

Also Read: Kannappa, Maa to Nikita Roy, a look at films to watch in theatres this Friday