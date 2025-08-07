Punjab Women Commission takes action against two famous singers over offensive lyrics: Details Punjabi singers Karan Aujla's and Honey Singh's comments against women in their songs have drawn severe attention from the Punjab State Women's Commission.

New Delhi:

The Punjab State Women's Commission has taken serious note of remarks made about women in songs by two well-known Punjabi singers. Punjabi singer Karan Aujla’s recently released song 'MF Gabhru' has sparked controversy for using objectionable words referring to women. Taking suo motu cognisance, the Commission has issued a notice in this matter.

The Commission has directed the Punjab DGP to assign a senior officer to investigate the issue and ordered singer Karan Aujla to appear before the Commission on August 11, 2025. Punjabi singer and rapper Honey Singh is also facing controversy over his song Millionaire. The Punjab Women's Commission has issued a suo motu notice against him as well.

Moreover, a letter has been sent to the Punjab DGP asking for a senior officer to investigate the case, and Honey Singh, along with a Punjab Police officer, has been asked to appear before the Commission on August 11 at 11:30 AM.

About Karan Aujla's 'MF Gabhru' song

For the unversed, the official music video of Karan Aujla's new song 'MF Gabhru' was released on August 1, 2025. The song is composed, written, and sung by Karan Aujla himself. The music of this song is given by Ikky. The video has garnered over 30 lakh views on YouTube ever since it was uploaded.

Honey Singh's 'Millionaire' song released in August 2024

On the other hand, the hit Punjabi song 'Millionaire' by Yo Yo Honey Singh was released last year in August. The song is part of Honey Singh's album Glory. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. For those who may not know, in 2024, Honey Singh made his comeback by launching his album 'Glory'. The album contains 18 soundtracks, which include 'Millionaire', 'Payal', 'Jatt Mehkma', 'Bonita', 'High On Me' and others.

