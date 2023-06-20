Follow us on Image Source : WEB Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar calls MC Stan 'keeda makoda' after elimination from the house | WATCH

Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw a high-voltage drama on day 1 following which social media star and comedian Puneet Superstar got eliminated from the house. Post-eviction, Puneet released several videos on his Instagram. ‌In a recent video, the comedian slammed Bigg Boss 16 winner and rapper MC Stan and called him 'keeda makoda'.

Notably, MC Stan was one of the panelists on the grand premiere night of Bigg Boss season 2. In the now-viral video, Puneet called the rapper names like 'chappari', 'bheekhmange', 'chor', 'sharabi', and more.

Watch the video here:

In another video, Puneet Superstar said he demanded Rs. 50 lakh from Bigg Boss makers for a 'white' card entry in the show. He further said he does not need Bigg Boss to gain popularity as he did not become a superstar on someone's alms.

Watch the video here:

Puneet Superstar got evicted from the house over misbehaviour inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. He created havoc in the house by applying two packs of toothpaste on his face and pouring a bottle of shampoo on his head. The decision to eliminate him was taken by his co-contestants, who upon being asked by Bigg Boss, voted him out. Bigg Boss asked other housemates if they could adjust with him inside the house and the majority did not want to stay with him.

The elimination came as a shock for both inmates and his fans and has also triggered a backlash on social media wherein viewers are calling to boycott Bigg Boss. While a section of viewers supported Bigg Boss' decision, his fans are certainly not happy.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 kick-started on June 17. Unlike last season, the second instalment of BB OTT will be hosted by Salman Khan. This year, celebrities who are a part of the reality show are Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Avinash Sachdeva, Aaliya Siddiqui, Palak Purswani, Akanksha Puri, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Falak Naaz, Cyrus Broacha, and Jad Hadid.

