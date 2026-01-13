Who is Proloy Chaki, the Bangladeshi singer and Awami League leader who died in jail? Proloy Chaki was a senior Awami League leader from Pabna and a well-known Bangladeshi Hindu musician. He died while in jail custody after falling seriously ill. His family has alleged negligence and inadequate medical care during his detention, a charge denied by jail authorities.

New Delhi:

Proloy Chaki, a senior Awami League leader from Pabna and a well-known musician, died while in jail custody after his health deteriorated sharply, bringing renewed focus on the circumstances of his detention and the medical care he received. He was 60. Chaki had been undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital after falling seriously ill inside Pabna jail.

As reported by news agency ANI, Chaki suffered a cardiac arrest after his condition worsened in custody and was initially taken to Pabna General Hospital on Friday. With his health continuing to decline, doctors later referred him to Rajshahi for advanced treatment, where he died around 9 pm on Sunday while still in custody, even as authorities completed the necessary medical and legal procedures.

Who was Proloy Chaki?

Proloy Chaki was a well-known Bangladeshi Hindu singer and a familiar presence in both cultural and political circles, with The Sunday Guardian noting that he was recognised not only for his political activities but also for his deep involvement in Bangladesh’s cultural life. Over the years, Chaki came to be known as a respected musician and cultural organiser, someone who used his music to connect with people and share secular and progressive ideas, particularly in the northern parts of Bangladesh.

Away from the spotlight, Chaki remained closely associated with cultural institutions in Pabna, where he had earlier found popularity as a singer during the 1990s. In his later years, he worked as a music director, teacher and organiser. He also held key positions, serving as the cultural affairs secretary of the Pabna district Awami League and as secretary of Shree Shree Ram Krishna Shebashrom.

Proloy Chaki’s family alleges negligence, jail authority responds

In the aftermath of his death, family members and close associates accused jail authorities of negligence and inadequate medical care, alleging that delays in treatment during his detention played a role in his condition worsening. His son, Sony Chaki, said his father was already suffering from serious health conditions, a statement that has added to concerns raised by those close to the family.

The jail authorities, however, rejected these allegations. Superintendent Md Omar Faruk said Chaki had long-standing diabetes and heart disease and was given medication based on medical records provided by the family. Faruk also stated that Chaki’s body would be handed over to his family once the required legal procedures were completed.

When was Proloy Chaki arrested?

Proloy Chaki was arrested from his home in the Dilalpur area of Pabna town on December 16, 2025, and was later shown arrested in connection with a case linked to an explosion incident that took place on August 4, 2024. He was lodged in Pabna jail since his arrest, and news of his death has deeply affected the local cultural community.

