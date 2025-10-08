Priyanshu Chhetri, Jhund actor, brutally murdered in Nagpur; one arrested Priyanshu Chhetri, who played Babu Chhetri in Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Jhund,' was murdered in Nagpur. The murder stemmed from a personal feud. One suspect has been arrested.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Priyanshu Chhetri, who played Babu Chhetri in Amitabh Bachchan's famous film 'Jhund, was murdered in Nagpur. He was brutally strangled to death last night in the Nara area of ​​Nagpur's Jaripatka police station area.

According to police information, Priyanshu was found injured and tied with wire at around 1:30 a.m. last night. Locals immediately alerted the police, following which the Jaripatka police arrived at the scene and admitted him to Mayo Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead after examination.

Police investigations have revealed that Priyanshu, also known as Babu Chhetri, had previous criminal cases against him.

Based on a complaint from his sister, Shilpa Chhetri, the police have registered a murder case and arrested an accused named Dhruv Shahu. Initial investigations indicate a personal rivalry as the motive behind the murder. Police have registered a murder case and arrested one suspect.

