Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas stun together in new photoshoot, couple invests in activewear label

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become the face of an activewear label. They invested in Perfect Moment brand. As a part of this venture, the power couple also did a photoshoot together and looked stunning and gave a glimpse of their strong chemistry. The images of Priyanka and Nick have been going viral on social media with fans showering them with affection.

Priyanka announces investment in clothing venture

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to announce that she and her husband Nick have invested in the clothing brand Perfect Moment. The label specialises in ski, surf and activewear styles.

Announcing her new venture with her hubby, Priyanka wrote on social media, "This is a special day for us!! We're proud to join the Perfect Moment family as strategic investors and advisors. Having worn @perfectmomentsports organically for years, one of us is an avid snowboarder and the other an après ski aficionado (can you guess who is who?!), we really fell in love with this chic brand. As we got to know the company better, we also really connected with their ethos…creating perfect moments. Personally, creating memories and special moments is something we are deeply passionate about doing in our everyday lives, and now we have the pleasure of doing that in our new business venture. SO! If you have a love of travel, colour, adventure, and the great outdoors, this is a brand you will love too (if you don’t already.) Stay tuned for all that is to come (sic)."

Nick and Priyanka's investment to benefit Perfect Moment

Needless to say that with Priyanka and Nick's investment in the clothing brand, it will be expanding its footprint globally. Perfect Moment’s co-founder said in a statement, "They will play a substantial role in the company as it expands its global footprint and breaks into new markets. They’re admired globally not only for their talent but for their passion for life and impeccable taste (sic)."

Priyanka excited about the new investment

Expressing her excitement over this venture, Priyanka shared, "We see a really big opportunity here, especially because you’ve seen in such a short period Perfect Moment has become one of the most desirable ski wear brands on the market."

As per the research firm Euromonitor, Nick and Priyanka becoming the face of the brand, the sales will also see a boost. "Now, with the backing of an A-list power couple, its owners aim to scale the business by adding new markets and develop its product offering by boosting its offer in men’s as well as surf and swim. Executives also plan to test the waters of physical retail to take advantage of a pandemic-fuelled surge in outdoor technical fashion. That market is forecast to hit $38.2 billion by 2024, up 18.3 percent on pre-pandemic levels," the research firm claimed.

