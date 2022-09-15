Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' selfie gives a glimpse of their shopping spree

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has recently shared a selfie with her husband-singer, Nick Jonas, from their morning outing in Los Angeles. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress posted a photo from inside a store. This cute duo never fails to cue major couple goals. Right from concerts to grocery stores, the couple accompanies each other in every adventure, big or small.

The picture shared by the actress featured her and Nick posing inside a store where they could spot the products of Priyanka’s haircare brand Anomaly. Nick can be seen pointing toward his wife's picture. Standing beside PeeCee, he shows off his perfect pout for the camera. Priyanka also wrote, "Morning @cvs_beauty run!!! Oh hey @anomalyhaircare Never gets old..." She also tagged Nick.

Priyanka launched her haircare product line Anomaly in 2021. While the actress wore a black outfit and had a mask on her face, Nick opted for a grey outfit and also wore a cap.

PeeCee is quite frequent in sharing glimpses of her loving husband and showing off the chemistry between them. Recently she travelled to Mexico City with Nick and attended his 'Remember This Tour concert' with the Jonas Brothers. She shared a photo of Nick and wrote, “You were incredible tonight, Nick Jonas”. The clips of the concert were also shared by the gorgeous actress in which concert-goers sang along with Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas as they performed on stage.

No matter how open Priyanka is about her marital relationship, it is very clear that she wants to keep her daughter, 'Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' away from the limelight. The duo often shares glimpses of their bundle of joy with their fans on Instagram without revealing her face to the world.

Fans will now see Priyanka in several projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me'. She will also be a part of the series 'Citadel', produced by the 'Russo Brothers'. 'Citadel' will release on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. She will also feature with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

