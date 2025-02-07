Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attend Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony in Mumbai | See viral videos

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai on Thursday.

Priyanka Chopra and NIck Jonas were spotted arriving at the Sangeet ceremony venue for Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding festivities on Thursday evening. Nick, who missed the previous wedding festivities of Siddharth-Neelam, arrived in Mumbai on Thursday to take part in the wedding celebrations. The couple twinned in navy blue ethnic wear. The 'Barfi actress was seen wearing a blue lehenga while pop singer Nick Jonas donned an all-blue outfit which included a blue sherwani and pants. Priyanka enhanced her glamorous look with a dazzling diamond necklace, bracelet, and rings.

Soon after reaching the venue, they joined Siddharth and Neelam for photographs. The soon-to-be-married couple looked gorgeous in their outfits. Neelam donned a silver lehenga while Siddharth looked dashing in a blue sherwani.

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Mumbai for the wedding, has been in the spotlight during the ongoing celebrations. On Wednesday night, the mehendi and haldi functions were held, where Priyanka was seen enjoying herself, dancing, and celebrating with her family.

Priyanka's brother, Siddharth Chopra, was also seen at the event in a classic sherwani. He posed alongside his cousin sisters for photographers. Meanwhile, Priyanka's cousin, Mannara Chopra, showcased her mehendi and posed for the cameras as well. The pre-wedding events were filled with joy and excitement, with Priyanka sharing glimpses of the ceremonies on social media.

For those late to the story, Siddharth and Neelam got engaged in August last year, following their Roka ceremony in April.

(With ANI inputs)

